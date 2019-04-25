Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing woman, last seen Tuesday morning

What are the warning signs of mental illness? About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help.

A 61-year-old woman with schizophrenia is missing, according to Lexington police.

A Golden Alert was issued early Thursday morning for Carmen Siguenza, 61, who was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Pemberton Street area, police said. She was driving a red 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage with a Texas license plate displaying LLR6481.

Siguenza has not been taking her medication, police said. Her phone was last pinged in the Waveland area on Wednesday at 8:58 p.m.

Anyone with information about Ms. Siguenza’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600 or 911.