Fayette County
Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing woman, last seen Tuesday morning
What are the warning signs of mental illness?
A 61-year-old woman with schizophrenia is missing, according to Lexington police.
A Golden Alert was issued early Thursday morning for Carmen Siguenza, 61, who was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Pemberton Street area, police said. She was driving a red 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage with a Texas license plate displaying LLR6481.
Siguenza has not been taking her medication, police said. Her phone was last pinged in the Waveland area on Wednesday at 8:58 p.m.
Anyone with information about Ms. Siguenza’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600 or 911.
Comments