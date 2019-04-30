After the bride broke her hip, this Ky. couple had their wedding at the hospital

Carol Stevenson and Everett Conyers were married in the chapel at Baptist Health Lexington on Monday.

When Carol Stevenson fell and fractured her hip at her home in Lexington on Friday, it interfered with her plans in a big way.

Stevenson, 67, was scheduled to marry her fiance, Everett Conyers, 73, of Nicholasville, on May 10.

She underwent surgery at Baptist Health Lexington on Saturday, and she should be able to be up and around in a few weeks with the help of some physical therapy, according to a hospital news release.

But in the meantime, Stevenson needed someone to take care of her at home.

Conyers said he was the man for the job, but because of the couple’s Christian faith, they did not feel right about living together before marriage.

So on Monday afternoon, they solved that problem.

With a handful of church friends and hospital staff gathered around, the couple said their vows in the hospital chapel. It also happened to be Conyers’ birthday.

“Being able to marry her is the best birthday present I’ve ever received,” Conyers said in the release.

Retired Fayette Circuit Court Judge James Ishmael Jr., who is also the couple’s Sunday School teacher, performed the ceremony. Jim and Carolyn Ball, who introduced them, were matron of honor and best man.

The hospital’s dietary services provided a wedding cake, and then the couple settled back into Stevenson’s room to wait for her to be discharged. She went home on Tuesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The couple have been engaged since Thanksgiving, and they still plan to have the wedding ceremony they had already planned May 10 at Church of the Savior in Nicholasville.

“We talked all night the first night we met, so I knew he was special,” Stevenson said.