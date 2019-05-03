Expect some traffic delays Friday in Lexington because of several events, visitors

‘Focus on your abilities and not your disabilities.’ UK grad with Down Syndrome defies odds. Megan McCormick, a 2019 graduate of the University of Kentucky, will receive her bachelor's degree Sunday in liberal studies. McCormick has Down Syndrome. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Megan McCormick, a 2019 graduate of the University of Kentucky, will receive her bachelor's degree Sunday in liberal studies. McCormick has Down Syndrome.

Lexington police have advised drivers to be patient Friday because several events may create traffic issues.

University of Kentucky commencement ceremonies are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, which likely will lead to heavy downtown traffic near Rupp Arena.

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Lexington Friday, stopping at Hallway Feeds on Loudon Avenue Friday afternoon. He was expected to arrive about 5:30 p.m., according to WLEX. He’s flying into Blue Grass Airport and a caravan will lead him into the Loudon Avenue store, creating delays for other drivers on the route.

Keeneland will also have Oaks Day racing festivities throughout Friday.

Traffic is expected to be heaviest from late Friday morning into the evening rush hour.

“Be patient and allow extra time for your commute,” police said.