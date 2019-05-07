Beaumont Centre Circle expected to be closed for several hours due to ruptured gas line

aslitz@herald-leader.com

A natural gas leak has closed a major shopping and business area of Lexington’s west side.

Access to Beaumont Centre Circle from Harrodsburg Road is blocked due to the gas leak, which was reported around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Beaumont Centre Circle is closed between Lakecrest Circle and the Carol Martin Gatton Beaumont YMCA, the traffic management center said.

The area is expected to be shut down for a few hours, according to the city. The traffic management center said the gas line was ruptured.

The gas leak occurred when a contractor struck a gas line during construction, Lexington Fire Department Maj. Jordan Saas said.

Traffic on Beaumont Centre Circle is being detoured to Kroger. Drivers can exit the area by accessing Beaumont Centre Lane to Man o’ War Boulevard.

In 2014 at Beaumont Centre, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriott was condemned after it was partially destroyed from a gas explosion. The explosion occurred when a vehicle struck a gas meter.

There were also reports of gas leaks on Cardinal Lane, Loudon Avenue and Newcastle Street Tuesday afternoon in Lexington. Saas said it’s not uncommon to have four gas leaks in one day in the city.

“There are different reasons why they happen: construction, degradation due to age or wear and tear, damage from a vehicle accident, over pressurization,” Saas said. “If you see, smell or hear natural gas, stop what you’re doing. Don’t light matches or anything that can cause a spark, leave the area immediately and from a safe area call 911.”

Homeowners are urged to call 811 a few days prior to digging to determine if it’s safe to do so.