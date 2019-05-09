K-9 unit searching Military Pike for 85-year-old man with dementia. Car found abandoned.

rhermens@herald-leader.com

Lexington police and its K-9 unit were searching the Military Pike area Thursday morning for an elderly man it sent a Golden Alert out for Wednesday night.

As the search for 85-year-old Dwight Newton continued Thursday morning, crews from the Lexington Fire Department and Kentucky State Police joined police

Newton was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday when he left to visit the gravesite of his wife at the Bluegrass Memorial Cemetery in Nicholasville, police said. Newton suffers from early onset dementia but has refused treatment and medication, according to police.

He was driving a 2005 Kia Sorento with KY plate 065MXL. That vehicle was found by a property owner at a home on Military Pike near Fort Springs Pinckard Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, but it wasn’t called in to police until Thursday morning, police said.

When police arrived, officers ran plates and saw the car was associated with the Golden Alert.

The K-9 unit was then called to assist police officers in their search around 7 a.m. Fire department crews were called around 8:30 a.m. to help search for Newton. A Kentucky State Police helicopter began circling the area around 10 a.m.

Members of the Lexington Fire Department are now at the scene. pic.twitter.com/CCbOuEupQg — Ryan C. Hermens (@ryanhermens) May 9, 2019

Newton is known to carry a gun with him, Daugherty said.

Military Pike between Keene Road and Fort Springs Pinckard Road has been shut down.

A couple of hours after the search around Military Pike began, police said he may have ran out of gas in his vehicle while traveling down the roadway.

Anyone with information about Newton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600 or 911. He was last seen wearing a faded blue UK baseball hat with a damaged bill, yellow plaid shirt, faded dark blue sports pants and tan shoes.