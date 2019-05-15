New Circle Road reopens following injury crash involving school bus

Lexington Traffic Camera

An injury crash involving a school bus shut down the outer loop of New Circle Road at North Limestone/Old Paris Road in Lexington for around an hour Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. and involved two vehicles and the school bus.

WKYT reported a driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital but no one else was hurt.

Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said there was one student on board the bus. There were no injuries to student or staff.





One vehicle was in the ditch to the side of the road. That vehicle was removed with a tow truck and the roadway reopened around 7:45 a.m.

This story will be updated.