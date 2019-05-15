Lego Convention coming to Lexington, and tickets are expected to sell out

Animator recreates Michigan’s March Madness buzzer-beater with Legos Jordan Poole’s buzzer-beater that sent Michigan past Houston to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 in 2018 has been recreated with Lego by an Idaho-based stop-motion animator. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jordan Poole’s buzzer-beater that sent Michigan past Houston to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 in 2018 has been recreated with Lego by an Idaho-based stop-motion animator.

An event centered around one of America’s most popular toys will come to Lexington this summer.

The Lexington Convention Center will host the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention on July 27-28, the company announced Wednesday. It will be the first time Lego will host a convention in Lexington.

At the event, fans can watch or partake in Lego builds with thousands of bricks. Fans can meet professional Lego artists, including Jonathan Lopes, from San Diego. He will showcase more than 30 of his famous displays, including an 8-foot high Lego model of New York City’s Woolworth Building, and he will be available to talk to attendees.

Another Lego artist, Rocco Buttliere, of Chicago, will bring more than 50 of his Lego models of famous landmarks from around the world, such as London’s Westminster Palace.

There will be a Star Wars Zone, where people can build spaceships and more with thousands of Legos inspired by the movie series. Another area will feature larger Lego Duplo bricks for younger children.

Fans can also purchase Lego merchandise, so people won’t have to drive to Louisville to go to the Lego Store.

Other attractions at the event include an architecture building zone, mosaics, life-size sculptures and various merchants.

Tickets are $15 and available at www.brickuniverse.com/lexington. The organizers expect the event to sell out.