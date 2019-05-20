‘Not all of our heroes walk on two legs.’ Retired Lexington police K9 dies suddenly

Ory, an 8-year-old retired Lexington police K9, died Sunday. Lexington police are mourning the death of Ory, an 8-year-old retired K9 who died suddenly Sunday. Ory removed illegal drugs from Lexington’s streets daily while assisting the Bureau of Patrol as well as the Special Investigations Narcotics Unit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington police are mourning the death of Ory, an 8-year-old retired K9 who died suddenly Sunday. Ory removed illegal drugs from Lexington’s streets daily while assisting the Bureau of Patrol as well as the Special Investigations Narcotics Unit.

A retired Lexington police dog described as a perfect work and family dog died suddenly on Sunday.

Ory, a German Shepherd, came to the Lexington Police Department in 2010 and was the work dog for officer Patrick Murray from 2011 to 2016, Murray said. He was a dual-purpose dog who took part in narcotics detection and patrolling, according to police.





“Partnered with officer Patrick Murray, Ory took part in public demonstrations too numerous to count, building searches, tracks for missing persons, as well as tracking for violent criminal suspects when needed,” police said in a release.

One summer, Ory found around a half-dozen guns that people had attempted to hide. In one of his last busts, he seized drugs and around $7,000 cash, Murray said.

Due to stomach issues, Ory medically retired in 2016, but he found a new role as a counted on member of Murray’s family.

Murray said Ory integrated right into his family and jumped right into the pack with his two rescue dogs.

“I’ll remember him as a fantastic police dog, but he was also literally a family’s best friend,” Murray said. “He treated my family so good.”

When Murray woke up Sunday, he said Ory did not want to get out of bed. He took his 8-year-old dog to the veterinarian, where he learned Ory was bleeding internally. Ory’s heart stopped on the vet’s table during an operation to remove his spleen, Murray said.

Murray described Ory as “perfect” and called him his sidekick.

“He went everywhere with me,” Murray said. “If I went to Lowe’s, he went with me. If I went to the gym, he went with me.”

Police said police dogs have a special bond with handlers.

“The gift of undying loyalty, loyalty and bravery in the darkest of nights, and the brightest of days, is what makes a dog chosen for public service so special,” police said. “Not all heroes walk on two legs.”