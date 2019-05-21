‘Paw Patrol Live’ is coming to Lexington. Find out how to get tickets.

Rupp Arena

Fans of the hit Nickelodeon children’s show ‘Paw Patrol’ will get the opportunity to see their favorite heroic pups in four productions at Rupp Arena in October.

“Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure” will include two shows each day, Oct. 5 and 6. Tickets start at $28 and go on sale May 31.

The show is designed to be action-packed and full of music, as it follows the Paw Patrol team on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

The performances will feature the hit show’s most popular characters, including Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zumma and Cap’n Turbot.

Each live showing will include two acts and an intermission. “Innovative” costumes will help bring the pups to life on stage, according to the production.

“The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles during their mission,” according to a news release.

Tickets can be purchased at www.PawPatrolLive.com or www.ticketmaster.com. Shows are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.

It’s the second straight year Paw Patrol visits Rupp Arena. Last fall’s live performances were called “Race to the Rescue.”