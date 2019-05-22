WLEX parts ways with Lee Cruse following ‘inappropriate’ comments. Co-host ‘devastated.’

Anchor Lee Cruse apologizes for racist joke made on air WLEX Lee Cruse apologizes after praising BBC DJ who compared the Royal Baby with a chimpanzee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WLEX Lee Cruse apologizes after praising BBC DJ who compared the Royal Baby with a chimpanzee.

WLEX 18 has dismissed host Lee Cruse after comments he made two weeks ago that the station called inappropriate.

The decision was swiftly met with reaction that ranged from ‘devastated’ and in “utter disbelief” to demands for additional ‘fundamental changes’ at the station.

Cruse, co-host of ‘Live with Lee & Haley,’ was kept off the air this week as WLEX further evaluated comments he made regarding a tweet about the Royal Baby.

Cruse said he was sorry May 10, one day after his reaction to a BBC radio broadcaster who was fired for using a chimpanzee to represent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn baby. Initially, Cruse laughed and said, “this is my new favorite disc jockey.”

In a statement released Wednesday morning, WLEX 18 said it carefully considered its Cruse decision. The statement did not say if Cruse was fired or if the departure had been negotiated in other ways..





“WLEX is committed to reflecting our diverse audiences through our coverage and to upholding equitable, diverse and inclusive practices in our workplaces,” the statement said.

Station Vice President and General Manager Pat Dalbey said WLEX stands “by our commitment to a respectful work environment and respect for all of our viewers.”

In a Facebook post sharing LEX 18’s post about Cruse’s dismissal, co-host Haley Harmon said she is “devastated” and in “utter disbelief.”

Cruse called his error “egregious” in his on-air apology. He further apologized a week later.

“That’s not me. That isn’t me at all,” Cruse said May 10. He later called himself a “full-blown moron idiot” and said he deserved to be called the “vile and ugly” names people were calling him on social media.

When announcing last week that Cruse would be kept off the air this week, Dalbey said Cruse “exhibited a lack of judgment on air”

The Lexington-Fayette County NAACP branch called for immediate action from the station in a statement it released last week.

“Rather than celebrating the birth of a child as an emblem of royalty for people of African descent, Mr. Cruse chose to continue the disrespect, hate and ridicule that had already been deemed to be inappropriate by another television station,” the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People stated.

It also recommended the entire WLEX staff enroll in a 10-week racial bias training course. The group stopped short of demanding Cruse be fired.

Rev. L. Clark Williams, who last week wrote an op-ed saying the station’s initial lack of actions spoke “louder than words,” said in a statement Wednesday, “it’s certainly not over.” Williams is president and chairman of the People’s Campaign and is director of ministries at Shiloh Baptist Church in Lexington.

“When he spouted racism, Papa John’s fired “Papa John,” but they didn’t stop there. They made fundamental changes to how they do business,” he said. “So, far beyond Lee Cruse, the bigger issue is the dire need for a measurable and sustainable plan for a more diverse and culturally competent LEX18. And that’s what I’m still waiting to see from them.”

Cruse, also a stand-up comedian, is slated to perform three shows at Lexington’s Comedy off Broadway in early July. Those shows are still scheduled, the comedy club said Wednesday.

This story will be updated.