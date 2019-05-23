Man in serious condition after shooting off Georgetown Road in Lexington

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Wednesday night on Lexington’s north side, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Alice Drive, off of Georgetown Road and Birch Drive, according to police.

Police said that witnesses reported seeing three men in dark clothing flee from a home on the street. It’s not clear if they were involved in the shooting, according to police.

The shooting is not believed to be random and people in the area should not be concerned for their safety.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.



