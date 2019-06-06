‘Destruction before the construction.’ $1.85 million Southland Drive revamp begins.

Southland Drive Sidewalk Project Construction is underway to build new sidewalks along Southland Drive between Rosemont Garden and Nicholasville Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Construction is underway to build new sidewalks along Southland Drive between Rosemont Garden and Nicholasville Road.

Over two years ago, plans for a colorful and more walkable Southland Drive were unveiled.

Last week, construction for that plan broke ground — or, rather, it broke ditch.

In February 2017, the Southland Association presented designs for the $1.85 million sidewalk project. The designs include connected sidewalks, pedestrian crossings at traffic lights, a mural on the railroad overpass, temporary art installations, a gardenscape and “120-plus new trees.”

On Tuesday, May 27, construction for the project began with the ditches surrounding the roadway. These ditches will become a gardenscape under the project’s current plan.

Since its announcement, the Southland Drive sidewalk project has seen a change in its project manager as well as its number of planned amenities, although the project’s original budget remains. Senior Municipal Engineer Keith Lovan indicated that changes to the plan are minor and mostly involve a reduced number of new trees.

Lovan said the delay has been spent acquiring necessary funding for the project, most of which has come from “local dollars” and grants.

The project has potential for beauty and walkability, but also safety for residents, Council member Amanda Bledsoe said.

“Southland Drive has one of the oldest and most independently owned business corridors in Lexington,” Bledsoe said. “As such, people in the neighborhood really frequent those businesses daily. This allows a much safer environment for them to do so.”

BEFORE: These ditches run beside stretches of Southland Drive. Provided

AFTER: The ditches along Southland Drive will be transformed into a colorful gardenscape. Provided

Lauren Gawthrop, marketing manager of the Good Foods Co-Op and a member of the Southland Association, said the project may be a long game - but it’s well worth it.

“There will be some destruction before the construction,” Gawthrop said. “We’ve been trying to let our customers know to expect a bit of a mess before we get to the much-anticipated end product.”

During construction, gas lines, fiber-optic cables, trees and street lights may be moved as necessary. According to a press release from the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, lane closures are likely, but they will be reserved for non-peak hours.

The sidewalk project should increase foot traffic along Southland Drive. At least, that’s the hope of the Southland Association, as well as several business owners in the area.

BEFORE: The railroad overpass on Southland Drive sees much of the area’s coming and going traffic. Provided

AFTER: The railroad overpass on Southland Drive will be re-imagined with a mural and surrounded by new trees and an art installation. Provided

Russ Battaglia, owner of A+ Comics and Collectibles, hopes the sidewalk project will help revitalize Southland Drive — both as a businessman and as a long-term resident.

Battaglia grew up in the Southland Drive of the ‘70s. He described the area as “Nicholasville Road before Nicholasville Road became what it is today,” referring to one of Lexington’s busiest and most commercial areas.

“If you wanted groceries, you came to Southland Drive,” Battaglia said. “If you wanted to get your hair cut, you came to Southland Drive.”

But by the time Battaglia opened A+ Comics 19 years ago, the golden age of Southland seemed to have passed. The road was often “dead,” and foot traffic was sparing.

“When I moved into this location seven years ago, the parking lot was empty on Saturdays,” Battaglia said. “Now the parking lot is full, not only because of us but the coffee shop on the end (Cherry Seed Coffee Roastery).”

“They’ve really been able to re-vitalize this area with the Re-Store, the Good Foods, Marikka’s, Winchell’s…” and the list goes on.

Theo Harris is the owner of Homegrown Collectives. He, too, is hopeful for Southland’s future.

“I’ve been hearing about it for about two years,” Harris said. “I think, definitely, it’ll help our business and everyone else’s, just by giving people a place to walk up and down here.”

For some business owners, the possibility of lost parking spaces is cause for minor concern, as a comprehensive explanation of the project’s effect on parking hasn’t been disclosed.

Lovan insisted parking was not an issue, although he did not indicate whether the project would claim any current spaces, and if so, how many.

“There’s ample parking,” Lovan said.

Gawthrop also tried to assuage parking concerns.

“I’m hoping everyone will realize the opportunity for more foot traffic, which is the whole point of the project. Businesses will connect more easily along Southland Drive and so will neighborhoods, so the broad hope is that cars will be less necessary as will needing to get a spot right by your business of choice,” Gawthrop said.

Construction for the Southland Drive sidewalk project is expected to finish in November, according to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government press release.