Lexington’s recycling center to shut down temporarily. Find out when it will reopen.

Are you recycling wrong? Recycling program manager Angela Poe explains what can and can not go into recycling bins in Lexington, Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Recycling program manager Angela Poe explains what can and can not go into recycling bins in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lexington’s recycling center will shut down Thursday and Friday due to a mechanical problem.

Recyclables scheduled to be picked up on Thursday and Friday by those on city services will be taken to the landfill. Residents can also choose to wait until next Thursday and Friday to put out their recycling bins.

Republic Services will pick up recycling on Thursday and Friday and take it to another recycling facility in Louisville, city officials said.

The machine that separates aluminum cans from other materials broke down this week. A replacement part is expected Friday. The center will reopen Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The shut down comes less than a month after Lexington announced it was temporarily suspending mixed paper recycling — including office paper and food boxes— because of a global shift in the recycling market. The city has not been able to find buyers for its recycled paper products in months.

The city is also encouraging residents to make sure non-recyclable items don’t go into city recycling bins. Non-recyclable items such as wet cardboard or garden hoses damage the center’s equipment and leads to shut downs. To find out more about what can and can not be recycled go to www.LexingtonKY.gov/recycle.