Sneaky bandits apprehended by Blue Grass Airport staff after trespassing attempt

(Left, Rupert Hughes; Right, Howard Hughes). Two baby raccoons were found last week sneaking around the grounds of the Bluegrass Airport. They have been under the care of the Kentucky Wildlife Center. Photo Provided.

Some out-of-place raccoons attempted to make their way to the airport last week. Where they planned to go has not yet been revealed, but sources say it may have been a landfill.

The two kits were found outside of Blue Grass Airport. The 1,000-acre airport frequently gets wildlife trespassers, according to Tiffany Hart, airport marketing coordinator. They routinely turn them over to nearby wildlife sanctuaries, she said.

The first kit, now named Howard Hughes, was found in the fountain in front of the airport on June 12. His brother, Rupert, managed to evade authorities and airport staff for three days but was also caught in the fountain on June 15, found in the same location the first was found. It is unclear why Rupert attempted to return to the scene of the crime.

“We got a report that there was a baby raccoon in our fountain,” Hart said. “A few days later, they found the second one.”

Ryan Davis, marketing director for the Kentucky Wildlife Center, said that they found a dead mother raccoon hit by a car near the airport. The center gave them a round of fluids, dewormer and antibiotics. They will be returned to the wild when they are healthy.

They also gained a cellmate, Amelia, after she was found loitering at Veterans Park. According to Davis, the gang of kits are doing wonderfully under their supervision and have improved since their arrival. They may be getting out early on good behavior.





