Hostage texts his son for help. Lexington police charge alleged captor.

A man’s quick thinking while being held hostage Tuesday allowed officers to arrest his alleged captor, police said.

About 5 p.m. Tuesday, police were alerted about a kidnapping situation at a home on Andover Village Drive near Todds Road, according to police. The victim texted his son for help, and the son called 911, police said.

About three hours after police arrived, officers arrested 40-year-old Richard Hayes, police said. Hayes, who lived at the Andover Village Drive home, restrained the victim by pointing a gun at him, court records show.

Hayes is the leaseholder on the home, according to court records.

The victim and Hayes knew one another, but it’s unclear why he was holding the victim hostage. The victim was uninjured, police said.

Police found a small bag of synthetic marijuana weighing 37.5 grams and scales indicative of trafficking narcotics, according to court records.

Hayes was charged with unlawful imprisonment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking synthetic drugs.

Hayes is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.