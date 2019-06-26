‘It blows my mind.’ Lexington agent gets help from dinosaur and unicorn in home listing

Lynn Keyland had help from her 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter, dressed in inflatable dinosaur and unicorn costumes, for her home listing. Lynn Keyland

A Lexington Realtor and mother of three was trying to find a way to make the listing for her own home stand out. A photo shoot inside the house with two of her children in inflatable dinosaur and unicorn costumes has done the trick.

Lynn Keyland’s listing for her two-story home on 1029 Juniper Drive has been seen by thousands of people, including residents of Texas and California, since it was put online last week. She thought her approach to the listing was a risky move, but it led to her busiest open house ever earlier this week, she said.

“Is it fate? Will you help settle the debate?” the listing reads. “The T-Rex wants to eventually retire in THIS house with the first-floor master & waterproofed cave room with a 116-inch theater screen, yet the Unicorn wants to sell this house & retire in an oceanfront condo.”

The unicorn in that description is Keyland while the T-Rex in the description is her husband, she said. The family bought a larger house after outgrowing its Juniper Drive home.

Photos show the dinosaur — inside it Keyland’s 10-year-old son — peeking out of the shower, lying in a bedroom, sitting on a sofa chair and mowing the lawn. More pictures show the unicorn — Keyland’s 12-year-old daughter — opening the oven, checking the mail, walking up the stairs and sitting on a toilet.

Within 24 hours of the posting on a real estate listing service, it had more than 1,100 views and the number has continued to grow. The ad also has gotten traffic on other listing services.

Keyland said it’s “pretty wild” how viral the listing has gone.

“It blows my mind that something like this could get so far,” she said.

The house is the first one Keyland has owned, and she said she felt the need to spice it up because of all the memories she had in the home.

It’s also been an eye-opening experience for Keyland’s children, who are being taught about marketing and sales from their parents, Keyland added. Her eldest son hopes to be a part of her next photo shoot.

The attention the listing received led to a busy Sunday open house for Keyland.

“It was definitely the busiest open house I’ve ever had in all my time doing real estate,” she said.

At her open house Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., the T-Rex and unicorn will host a LemonAid Stand with proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

“This is something near & dear to my heart as I was once one of the homeless children residing (at the Salvation Army’s Emergency Management Shelter in Lexington),” she wrote on Facebook. “YOU can make a difference, no matter how small the donation to this LemonAiD stand to support our local homeless children, all while empowering young people to make a positive difference in our community.”

The 4-bedroom, 2,117-square-foot home is for sale for $195,000.