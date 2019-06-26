Lexington-bound flight makes emergency landing in Tennessee after smoke reported in plane

American Airlines planes. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

A Lexington-bound American Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Tennessee Wednesday morning after crew members reported smoke in the cockpit, according to Tri-Cities Airport.

Flight No. 4890 from Charlotte to Lexington landed safely at the Blountville, Tenn. airport at around 10:06 a.m. Wednesday with 52 passengers and four crew members on board, the airport said. No injuries were reported and the plane’s passengers departed into the concourse.

Airport first responders were on scene when the plane landed and the Sullivan County Fire Department and EMS crews also responded, according to Tri-Cities Airport.

American Airlines said it will rebook passengers from the flight.