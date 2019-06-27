14-year-old is ‘safe’ after car stolen with her inside. Police chase ended in Lexington crash.

A police pursuit that started in Madison County ended in a crash in Lexington Thursday, according to police.

Officers in Richmond received a report Thursday of a carjacking with a child that was inside the stolen vehicle, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Police found what was thought to be the vehicle and multiple agencies pursued it into Lexington, the news station reported.

The 14-year-old girl who was in the stolen vehicle when it crashed was safe but shaken after the ordeal, her aunt Anna Trent said. Trent said she recognized the suspect, but did not know who he was.

The vehicle was on Richmond Road when it crossed the median and crashed into a guardrail near Man o’ War Boulevard, police said.





There was a brief foot pursuit after the crash, Lexington police Sgt. Donnell Gordon said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.