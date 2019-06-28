A Lexington resident just became Kentucky Lottery’s largest ever online winner

A Kentucky Lottery winner from Lexington is indeed Lucky for Life after buying a ticket online.

The Lexington resident became the lottery’s largest ever online winner by winning $25,000 a year with a Lucky for Life ticket, the Kentucky Lottery announced Friday morning. The lottery first selling tickets from the internet in April 2016.

The ticket matched all of the white ball winning numbers from Thursday’s drawing, but not the Lucky Ball, thus earning the game’s second prize, a lottery spokesperson said. The winning numbers were 14-16-19-23-27 with a Lucky Ball of 114.

The winner will have to come to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville within 180 days to claim their prize.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Had the player matched all of the white balls and the Lucky Ball, they would’ve won the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life.