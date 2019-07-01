Pride, Critter Camp and other summertime scenes. Photos of the week: June 24-30

Photos of the week, June 24-30
See the best Lexington Herald-Leader photographs from the week of the June 24-30, 2019. Music: https://www.bensound.com
The rising sun illuminates clouds above a barn along Hackett Pike near Richmond in Madison County Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
Lisa Borrelli Pettrey, of Lexington, a member of the March Madness Marching Band, performs for the crowd during the 2019 Lexington Pride Festival at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Lexington, Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Alex Slitz
Buddy Hulett, of Lancaster, jokes with a friend while working a concession stand at the Garrard County Fair in Lancaster, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Hulett has been cooking on a grill at the Garrard County Fair for over 20 years and invented the “Buddy Burger” which comes with nacho cheese and jalapenos.
Alex Slitz
Members of Total Grace Church’s Achievers Academy cool off at the fountain at Courthouse Square in downtown Lexington Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
Joshua McKinley, of Lexington, performing as Jameson Brooks, interacts with the crowd during a drag show during the 2019 Lexington Pride Festival at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Lexington, Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Alex Slitz
The midway at the Garrard County Fair is reflected in a puddle in Lancaster Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Alex Slitz
Christelle Mutombo, of Louisville, center, instructs her afrobeats dance class during the Governor’s School for the Arts at the University of Kentucky College of Fine Arts in Lexington, Friday, June 28, 2019. Students were participating in “smorgs” on Friday which gives them a class outside of their artistic discipline.
Alex Slitz
Tyler Stacy, of London, wears a rainbow bowtie during the 2019 Lexington Pride Festival at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Lexington, Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Alex Slitz
Chris Scholer, top, and Howard Newby, of Braco Window Cleaning, wash windows at the Vine Center at 333 West Vine St. in downtown Lexington, Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
Lesly Castillo, 14, left, sings along with Isabel Carrillo, 14, center, both of Lexington, during a drag show during the 2019 Lexington Pride Festival at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Lexington, Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Alex Slitz
Students in the Lexington Humane Society’s Critter Camp pet cats Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Humane Society. The five-day camp, offered throughout June and July, is a hands-on camp for kids 6-11.
Ryan C. Hermens
For the first time ever, the Lexington Pride Festival was held as a two-day event in downtown Lexington Friday and Saturday.
Alex Slitz
Dwarf Hotot rabbits are lined up for judging during the 4-H/FFA Youth Rabbit Show at the Garrard County Fair in Lancaster, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Alex Slitz
City Center is illuminated in rainbow to celebrate the 2019 Lexington Pride Festival in downtown Lexington, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Alex Slitz
Students in the Lexington Humane Society’s Critter Camp pet a guinea pig Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Humane Society. The five-day camp, offered throughout June and July, is a hands-on camp for kids 6-11.
Ryan C. Hermens
Jacob Troxell, from left, Jameel Cox and Andre Kenerly, members of the Lexington Streets and Roads community service crew, clean the rainbow-painted crosswalk at the intersection of Short Street and North Limestone Friday, June 28, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
Jayden Guerrier, 8, of Lexington, plays in the courthouse fountain near East Short Street and North Limestone in downtown Lexington Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
