2 children left with life-threatening injuries from Lexington crash. Woman, 24, charged.

A woman was charged with driving under the influence after a serious crash Friday morning on Tates Creek Road left five people injured, according to Lexington police.

Sequoyah Collins, 24, was uninjured and charged after a car carrying six people was hit on Tates Creek Road in the area of Lansdowne Drive about 3 a.m. Friday, police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said. Collins was driving alone, allegedly at a “high rate of speed.”

Five people — including two children with life-threatening injuries — from one car were sent to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to WKYT.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found several people trapped inside the vehicle, Daugherty said.

Tates Creek Road was expected to be closed until noon to allow police to investigate the wreck.





Inbound Tates Creek was shut down at Dove Run Road and outbound Tates Creek was shut down at Robin Road, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

