Firefighters save dog from Lexington apartment fire. Rest of the building evacuated.

Firefighters rescued and revived a dog from an apartment fire at Lyndhurst Place, near East High Street and Rose Street, on Tuesday. The fire started in a kitchen.

A firefighter removed the dog — a 4-year-old Chihuahua/Jack Russell Terrier mix — from the apartment while smoke was visible in the window. Officers began resuscitating the dog and took the owner to the dog to comfort it.

Battalion Chief Marc Bramlage said the dog will likely need to visit a veterinarian but should be OK. He said the fire started in an apartment kitchen, likely on a stove top. The damage was limited to the kitchen and no one was injured, he said.

Lyndhurst Place, Stone Avenue and Rose Street were partially blocked by firetrucks as they contained the fire. Bramlage said roads should be cleared in a couple hours.