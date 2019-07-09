As temperatures climb into the 90s, Lexington activates heat alert

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

Lexington Emergency Management has activated its Phase 1 Heat Alert, which occurs when the temperature exceeds 90 degrees.

The high temperature Tuesday was expected to hit 90 degrees and the Wednesday high will be about 91, according to the National Weather Service. WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey said some people in the area could have a heat index in the low- to mid-90s.

While the alert is in place, Lexington residents are advised to drink plenty of water and to avoid strenuous activity during the middle of the day. The combination of heat and humidity could lead to an increased risk of heat-related stress and illness, especially with the very young and elderly, according to the city.





Heat Index Temps on Wednesday will be the highest of the summer, so far. It will feel like the middle 90s for many, with 100 degree heat index numbers across the western half of the state. #kywx — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) July 9, 2019

The Emergency Summer Weather Plan by the city’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has also been activated. Water, sunscreen, sack lunches and basic hygiene items will be distributed by the Hope Center’s HopeMobile while the plan is in place.

“Our team will be checking on people and making sure they are aware of how to get to shelters, should they wish to go,” said David Shadd, director of programs at the Hope Center. “The Hope Center Emergency Shelter, as well as other local shelters, relax the prior restrictions and allow people who may not normally be able to stay during the daytime to do so during the hot weather, so we make sure they are aware of this information.”

The Hope Center’s outreach team is on patrol from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every weekday and other volunteer organizations conduct outreach on the weekends.

The need for donations also increases when hot weather hits, according to the Hope Center. It asks for bottle water, socks, deodorant and single-ride bus passes to be dropped off at the Men’s Emergency Shelter at 360 W. Loudon Ave.

Anyone needing assistance can dial 2-1-1, text their zip code to 898211 or visit the United Way of the Bluegrass website for locations of shelters and other resources.

Emergency management can issue three heat alerts. The second phase is activated when the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Watch and the third is for when the weather services issues an Excessive Heat Warning that is expected to last at least three days. They activate different responses from various services.