Car hits Lexington fire truck in 3rd wreck involving emergency vehicles Wednesday morning

A Lexington fire truck responding to a call was hit on Nicholasville Road Wednesday morning, injuring a driver and disrupting traffic.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Nicholasville Road and Malabu Drive intersection. Vehicles remained in the intersection more than an hour after the collision.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was sent to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to Lt. Chris Van Brackel.

Three people inside the fire truck were uninjured, Van Brackel said. The firefighters were responding to a reported gas leak, and the truck’s lights and sirens were on. The woman driving the car had a green light, and she told police she did not see the fire truck, according to Van Brackel.

The fire truck “took a pretty big hit,” near the front of the vehicle, where plumbing and a hose are held, Van Brackel said. The average cost of a fire truck is hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said.

It was the third crash Wednesday morning involving fire or police vehicles, according to Van Brackel. One of the crashes involved an unmarked detective car and the other involved a fire truck that also had its lights and sirens on, Van Brackel said. The person who hit the detective car did not know it was a police vehicle before the crash, he said.

Parts of Nicholasville Road were temporarily closed for accident investigation but reopened about 12 p.m.