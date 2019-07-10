Man injured in Lexington officer-involved shooting on Patchen Drive

Lexington police chief describes shooting of 23-year-old man by officer A Lexington police officer has been involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers provided details of the shooting at a news conference. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Lexington police officer has been involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers provided details of the shooting at a news conference.

A Lexington police officer shot a 23-year-old man Wednesday night after a traffic stop near Richmond Road.

The officer was responding to the report of a burglary on Patchen Drive at about 7 p.m. when the officer tried to make a traffic stop, police Chief Lawrence Weathers said at a press conference. A man was driving the car when it was stopped and a woman was the passenger.

As the officer approached the car, the man jumped out and ran, Weathers said. There was a short foot chase and shots were fired, injuring the man in the “lower body,” according to police.

The man’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

A gun was recovered at the scene, according to police. Investigators say they believe it was in possession of the man who was shot.

The name of the officer involved has not yet been released. Weathers said that Kentucky State Police will likely release the officer’s name by the end of the week.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident. Trooper Bernis Napier said around 10 p.m. that the investigation of the scene would likely continue for several hours Wednesday night and that drones may used.

“There’s obviously vehicles involved,” Napier said. “There was a passenger in the vehicle, and we’re going to try to do as many interviews as they can especially in the area to see if they can get any witnesses and any surrounding video from the businesses in the area.”

The woman in the car involved in the traffic stop was not injured, police said.

The officer was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting, though police did not immediately release whether it was activated during the incident. Weathers said Wednesday night that any footage from the body camera would immediately be turned over to state police for their investigation.

The Lexington Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit will also conduct an internal review. The officer involved will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the review.