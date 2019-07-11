A body was found near a Lexington ballpark last night, police investigate shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found near the Lexington Legends’ home field.

Earl Parvin, 42, died at 3:15 a.m. on Ballpark Drive near Whitaker Bank Ballpark, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. Parvin died from a gunshot wound.

A passerby was the first to find the body, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. The person was not a worker at the ballpark. There were no reports of shots fired in the area.

Police are attempting to identify a suspect. Van Brackel said it is still early in the investigation.

This is the twelfth homicide in Lexington this year.