A body was found near a Lexington ballpark last night, police investigate shooting

Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found near the Lexington Legends’ home field.
Earl Parvin, 42, died at 3:15 a.m. on Ballpark Drive near Whitaker Bank Ballpark, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. Parvin died from a gunshot wound.
A passerby was the first to find the body, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. The person was not a worker at the ballpark. There were no reports of shots fired in the area.
Police are attempting to identify a suspect. Van Brackel said it is still early in the investigation.
This is the twelfth homicide in Lexington this year.
