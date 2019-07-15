Fayette County
High water affecting Lexington traffic, more than 3,000 lose power
More than 3,000 people are without power following heavy thunderstorms Monday afternoon in Lexington.
The thunderstorms also led to brief road closures in the city.
The majority of the 3,116 affected Kentucky Utilities customers without power are between Georgetown Road and Leestown Road within New Circle Road. The estimated time of restoration for most of the areas is 5:30 p.m.
WKYT reported a tree was down on a power line and a car on Whitney Avenue and others on social media have posted pictures of trees down in the Georgetown Road area. There was also a tree down in Gratz Park at Market Street.
The thunderstorms dropped heavy rain in some areas of Lexington, leading to brief road closures. West High Street near Jefferson Street, West Loudon Avenue near Russell Cave Road and Elm Tree Lane at East Second Street all had high water, but police cleared the areas after wate receded, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey said localized flash flooding is possible Monday afternoon for much of Central Kentucky. Weather Prediction Center says the slow-moving storms may produce hourly rain totals as high as two inches.
