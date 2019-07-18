Lexington’s heat advisory plan uses pools, cooling centers, Lextran to keep residents cool

In this file photo, Tommy Mays went down the water slide at Southland Aquatic Center.

With temperatures in the 90s, the city of Lexington activated its emergency heat plan to provide half-priced pool admission, free Lextran rides to shelters and additional cooling centers through Sunday.

Residents might have noticed that city garbage removal started earlier Thursday, and the schedule change will continue Friday, with commercial pickup beginning at 3 a.m. and residential pickup starting at 4 a.m.

“Safety is our first priority,” Tracey Thurman, director of the Division of Waste Management said in a press release. “Getting an early start on Thursday and Friday will protect our employees by them not operating collection vehicles and servicing containers during the hottest time of the day.”

To help Lexington residents stay cool this weekend, public pools will charge half-price admission. (Adult admission to the city’s aquatic centers normally is $6, $4 for children 15 and under. The city’s neighborhood pools normally charge $4 or $5 for adults and $3 for children 15 and under.)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lextran will offer free rides to shelters and cooling centers.

The Dunbar Community Center on Upper Street will operate as a cooling center through Sunday. The Lexington Senior Center on Life Lane will also be used as a cooling center Saturday and Sunday with the hours announced Friday, the city said.

The Hope Center HopeMobile will pass out sunscreen and water to those in need. The HopeMobile can be contacted at 859-252-7881.

Anyone needing assistance can dial 2-1-1, text their zip code to 898211, or visit the United Way of the Bluegrass website – www.uwbg.org - for locations of shelters and other resources in Lexington and surrounding counties. A list of shelters and their emergency guidelines also can be found here.

Residents are encouraged to drink fluids, avoiding alcohol and beverages with large amounts of sugar, which can cause more loss of body fluids. Other precautions include wearing lightweight or light-colored clothing. Do not leave anyone in a hot car.

The heat isn’t expected to stick around for long, as some forecasts show the the region cooling off next week.