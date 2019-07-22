Ramp from major Lexington interstate junction closed after single-vehicle crash

Lexington traffic camera

A single-vehicle crash has shut down one of Lexington’s major interstate exit ramps.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Interstate 64 East at the southern split, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. It’s unclear how the crash happened.

The exit ramp from Interstate 75 South to I-64 East is closed as a result of the crash, the traffic management center said. The crash has also led to traffic backups near crash.

Motorists are advised to stay on Interstate 75 to the Winchester Road exit, 110, then take Interstate 75 North back to I-64 East.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This story will be updated.