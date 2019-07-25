Bluegrass.org, Central Kentucky’s largest mental health care provider, is now New Vista

13 tips for mental health wellness Good mental health isn’t the absence of mental health struggles. Physical and emotional stress can trigger chemical changes in the brain. Coping skills help reduce stress and promote good mental health. Here are some tips to boost mood and increas Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Good mental health isn’t the absence of mental health struggles. Physical and emotional stress can trigger chemical changes in the brain. Coping skills help reduce stress and promote good mental health. Here are some tips to boost mood and increas

Bluegrass.org, a regional mental health provider that serves 17 central Kentucky counties, has changed its name to New Vista.

The Lexington-based organization provides outpatient behavioral, mental health, substance abuse and intellectual and disability services to more than 30,000 adults annually and has 12 locations throughout Central Kentucky. It is one of the state’s 14 community mental health centers.

This is its second name change in the past decade.

The agency changed its name from Bluegrass Regional Mental Health and Mental Retardation Board to Bluegrass.org in 2013.

Paul Beatrice, the agency’s CEO, said New Vista better reflects the types of services the organization provides.

“Our new corporate name and identity better reflect both the challenges many Kentuckians and their families face and the promise we provide — a chance for a full recovery, a fresh start and a brighter tomorrow,” Beatrice said.

The name change went into effect July 1. The agency’s new website is newvista.org.

Photo provided by New Vista

Bluegrass.org was confusing to people, said Bethany Langdon, director of communications and marketing for New Vista. The “.org” part of the name represented Opportunity, Recovery and Growth, she said. But too many people thought “.org” meant the group was an information technology company.

“Unfortunately that message never landed effectively,” she said. “New Vista speaks immediately to the good we see ahead in the lives of our clients.”