This busy downtown Lexington intersection will be closed this weekend. How to avoid it.

The intersection of East High Street and South Limestone will be closed to drivers and pedestrians this weekend.

The intersection will close for maintenance on Friday, July 26 at 6 p.m. and remain closed until Monday, July 29 at 7 a.m., at which time regular traffic will resume.

Weekend drivers approaching the closure from High Street will be directed to Main Street through Martin Luther King Boulevard. South Limestone drivers will detour through Maxwell Street, then Martin Luther King Boulevard and Main Street.

During the construction, intersections at High Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard as well as Limestone and Maxwell will become four-way stops with flashing traffic lights.

The High Street and South Limestone intersection will also be closed to foot traffic, although all nearby stores will be accessible and open for business, according to Dani Wood, a traffic engineering specialist with the city.

Wood said that drivers wishing to avoid the detours should remain on Main Street as they approach Rupp Arena. Eastbound drivers can also take advantage of Oliver Lewis Way as they head into downtown Lexington.

Lextran drivers are aware of the closure and will navigate the city’s detour to arrive at the bus depot, according to Wood. The official Lextran website will be updated with other anticipated route changes.

The closure will facilitate maintenance for an underground transmission project, which was approved in 2017. The project involves the upending and replacing of underground circuits that were originally installed in the 1970s.