Amazon center in Lexington evacuated; injuries reported after package emits vapor

The Lexington Fire Department hazmat team responded to the Amazon fulfillment center on Mercer Road Friday where about 500 employees were evacuated over a package.

Six people reported non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire Maj. Jordan Saas. They reported throat irritation and burning in their eyes, Saas said.

Someone at the center said a returned package was emitting vapor, Saas said.

According to police, the package at the center smelled like chlorine. But Saas said the content of the package hasn’t been determined.

A mobile ambulance bus has arrived at the fulfillment center. pic.twitter.com/U1oO2ad5IZ — Rebekah Alvey (@bekah_alvey) August 2, 2019

At least 18 fire department vehicles were at the scene.

Four city buses were called to transport non-impacted employees to Lexington’s other Amazon facility on Trade Street.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton asked people on Twitter to avoid the area.

There is a problem at the Amazon Facility on Mercer Road. @LexKYFire is on the scene. Please avoid the area. — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) August 2, 2019 At 9:11 this morning fire crews responded to 1800 block of Mercer Rd for the report of a hazardous material incident. Crews are still investigating. Media staging area is at the corner of Mercer Rd and Transport. pic.twitter.com/tud2Fyelaz — Lexington KY Fire (@LexKYFire) August 2, 2019

