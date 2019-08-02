Fayette County
Amazon center in Lexington evacuated; injuries reported after package emits vapor
The Lexington Fire Department hazmat team responded to the Amazon fulfillment center on Mercer Road Friday where about 500 employees were evacuated over a package.
Six people reported non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire Maj. Jordan Saas. They reported throat irritation and burning in their eyes, Saas said.
Someone at the center said a returned package was emitting vapor, Saas said.
According to police, the package at the center smelled like chlorine. But Saas said the content of the package hasn’t been determined.
At least 18 fire department vehicles were at the scene.
Four city buses were called to transport non-impacted employees to Lexington’s other Amazon facility on Trade Street.
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton asked people on Twitter to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
