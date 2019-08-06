One person reportedly dead in four-vehicle crash at Fayette-Scott county line

One person is dead following a major crash Tuesday morning on Leestown Road near the Scott-Fayette county line, according to media reports.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved four cars, WKYT reported.

Outbound Leestown Road is shutdown by the University of Kentucky Golf Course at Browns Mill Road, the Lexington Traffic Management Center said. Because the crash occurred in Scott County, Lexington police are only assisting with traffic control, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said.

Multiple people had to be taken to the hospital following the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, LEX 18 reported.

WKYT reported the crash will take around an hour and a half to clean up.

This story will be updated.