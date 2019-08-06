U-Haul storage building collapses on Leestown Road in Lexington

Drone footage of storage building collapse on Leestown & Citation An aerial view of the storage building collapse on August 6, 2019 on the corner of Leestown and Citation in Lexington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An aerial view of the storage building collapse on August 6, 2019 on the corner of Leestown and Citation in Lexington.

More than a dozen Lexington Fire Department units have responded to a building collapse on Leestown Road Tuesday afternoon.

Part of the U-Haul storage facility on Leestown Road at Citation collapsed at around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a photo tweeted by the Lexington Fire Department.

It’s not clear what caused the building to collapse. No one was injured, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The part of the building that collapsed was approximately 100 by 150 feet and 35 feet tall, Maj. Jordan Saas said. Fire crews have shut off the power and are evaluating the building for the possibility of a second collapse.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No one injured at partial building collapse on Leestown Rd. Fire crews are working to make the building safer, by shutting down utilities, and evaluating the building for the possibility of secondary collapse. pic.twitter.com/BmKZyD5Xl2 — Lexington KY Fire (@LexKYFire) August 6, 2019

Inbound Leestown Road is closed as a result of the collapsed building, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Traffic control is in place by Lexington police.

Traffic from Citation approaching Leestown is being diverted to Buck Lane to Mercer Road, the traffic management center said.

U-Haul on Leestown at Citation. Police and Fire are on the scene. Please seek alternative routes to avoid the congestion. pic.twitter.com/RhPr76qloh — Councilmember Josh McCurn (@CMJMcCurn) August 6, 2019

The building previously was a headquarters and production facility for Big Ass Fans.

This story will be updated.