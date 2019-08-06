Fayette County
U-Haul storage building collapses on Leestown Road in Lexington
Drone footage of storage building collapse on Leestown & Citation
More than a dozen Lexington Fire Department units have responded to a building collapse on Leestown Road Tuesday afternoon.
Part of the U-Haul storage facility on Leestown Road at Citation collapsed at around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a photo tweeted by the Lexington Fire Department.
It’s not clear what caused the building to collapse. No one was injured, according to the Lexington Fire Department.
The part of the building that collapsed was approximately 100 by 150 feet and 35 feet tall, Maj. Jordan Saas said. Fire crews have shut off the power and are evaluating the building for the possibility of a second collapse.
Inbound Leestown Road is closed as a result of the collapsed building, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Traffic control is in place by Lexington police.
Traffic from Citation approaching Leestown is being diverted to Buck Lane to Mercer Road, the traffic management center said.
The building previously was a headquarters and production facility for Big Ass Fans.
This story will be updated.
Comments