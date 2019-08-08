Lexington Fire Department ambulance struck in shooting near Eastland Parkway

New engine during a news conference held at Lexington Fire Dept. station no. 1, 219 East Third St. in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 11, 2014. The city has purchased 4 new ambulances, five new engines, and two ladder trucks. The new equipment is destined for 10 of the city s 23 fire stations. Photo by Charles Bertram Staff Herald-Leader

A Lexington Fire Department ambulance was struck in a shooting Thursday afternoon on the northeast side of Lexington.

Around 2:30 a Lexington Fire Department crew was responding to the 1800 block of Courtland Avenue when an ambulance was struck in a shooting. According to Lexington police spokesperson Brenna Angel, two vehicles were involved in the shooting.

Lexington Fire Department Maj. Jordan Saas could not confirm what type of projectile struck the ambulance, which belongs to Station 2 Eastland Drive.

One other vehicle was also struck in the shooting, Angel said. As of 2:50 p.m., no injuries have been reported, she added.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Henry and Sadie Huddleton, who live on Courtland Drive, said they heard at least four gunshots while they were inside their home.

Another witness, Ernie Parker of Raleigh Road, said he saw a gray SUV chase a small black car after hearing shots fired. The black car then made a U-turn and drove through a yard across the street from Parker, he said.

Courtland Drive is closed during the investigation of the shooting, as well as a portion of Hi Crest Drive and Raleigh Road.

This story will be updated.