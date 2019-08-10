‘You can’t believe!’ Kids race to become the Fastest Kid in Town at A Midsummer Night’s Run

Scenes from A Midsummer Night’s Run 2019 A Midsummer Night's Run, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, drew thousands of runners to downtown Lexington Saturday night. The event includes the Fastest Kid in Town race, 5k and a one-mile fun run/walk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Midsummer Night's Run, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, drew thousands of runners to downtown Lexington Saturday night. The event includes the Fastest Kid in Town race, 5k and a one-mile fun run/walk.

Jayden Channer, 12, has been running in Lexington’s Fastest Kid in Town race since he was old enough to run, and this year it paid off.

Jayden, a seventh-grader at Edythe J. Hayes Middle School, was crowned the Fastest Kid Saturday night.

He placed second in the Fastest Kid race last year. He said he joined a track club this summer, which helped him train, and he was on his middle school wrestling team last year.

Hannah McColl, 8, of Midway, came in second after a runoff with Jayden.

About 160 children between ages 2 and 13 competed this year.

The Fastest Kid in Town race is part of A Midsummer Night’s Run, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary. The event, organized by the Bluegrass Sports Commission and sponsored this year by CHI Saint Joseph Health, also includes a 5k and a one-mile fun run/walk.

About 3,000 people had preregistered for the three races.

Among the Fastest Kid runners was 6-year-old Sophia Bell.

She was thrilled to win her age group, which earned her a medal and — even more exciting to Sophia — gift cards to Gattitown and Malibu Jack’s.

“You can’t believe!” she gushed to her mom after crossing the finish line.

She said she was a little thrown off because, “I thought they were going to say ‘ready, set, go,’ and then they just said go,” but she managed to overcome.

Asked why she likes to run, Sophia said that when she does, “I just feel good in my head.”

Searchable results from A Midsummer Night’s Run are available online at RaceRise.com.