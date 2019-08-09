Developers propose 10-story apartment complex on Maxwell; 5-building complex on Angliana

Aptitude Development LLC of Elmwood Park, New Jersey, wants to raze several older homes on East Maxwell Street between Stone and Lexington avenues to build a complex that will be 10 stories on one side and three stories on the side closest to Stone in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Developers are proposing two large apartment complexes geared toward University of Kentucky students, including a 10-story building at the corner of East Maxwell Street and Lexington Avenue and a large development on Angliana Avenue.

Requests for zone changes to make way for the developments were filed this week.

Aptitude Development LLC of Elmwood Park, New Jersey, wants to raze several older homes on East Maxwell Street between Stone and Lexington avenues to build a complex that will be 10 stories on one side and three stories on the side closest to Stone.

In total, the building will have 575 beds in either one or two-bedroom apartments. The 10-story building will have two stories of parking for a total of 232 parking spaces.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The developers want to rezone the area from residential to a business zone for downtown development.

F2 Companies of Dublin, Ohio, wants to re-zone approximately 5.57 acres from a wholesale and business zone to a high-rise apartment zone at 840 Angliana Avenue between South Broadway and Versailles Road. The property is currently a 200,000-square-foot tobacco warehouse, which would be demolished.

Plans call for five apartment buildings to be built on that site. Four buildings will be three stories tall, which will be located at the four edges of the property. A fourth building, located in the center of the property, will be four stories. In total, the complex would have 230 units and 368 bedrooms. It would have 348 parking spaces and a pool.

Both zone change requests are scheduled to be heard at the Urban County Planning Commission meeting on Sept. 26.

Jacob Walbourn, a lawyer for Aptitude and F2, said the East Maxwell Street development, called The Marshall Lexington, was developed so it would fit into the neighborhood. Aptitude Development has built similar student apartment complexes near other colleges — including one in Louisville. The total number of apartments has still not been worked out, he said.

Some of the amenities being discussed include a workout room and space for ride-share and package drop off, he said. The developer sent notices to surrounding neighbors about the proposed development and a meeting was held on July 31. Few people attended, he said.

“Most of that area is UK student rental housing,” Walbourn said. “If you look at the housing stock that we are going to replace, it borders on dilapidated. It’s aging and we believe this complex will only add to the neighborhood.”

There are other nearby buildings that are similar in height, he said. UK HealthCare’s Good Samaritan Hospital, which is two blocks away on Maxwell, is seven stories tall.

“The area between High and Maxwell streets has been a no-man’s land for a while,” Walbourn said. “The new comprehensive plan talks a lot about density. We think this will add density but it will be attractively designed so it will be an asset to the skyline.”

The comprehensive plan guides development in Lexington.

Representatives from Aylesford Place Neighborhood Association, the neighborhood closest to the development, were not immediately available for comment.

The proposed development on Angliana is near several apartment complexes that serve UK students. Across the street is a UK-owned building and other industrial buildings. There are a few homes in the area.

Walbourn said a meeting with neighbors about the proposed five-building apartment complex was also sparsely attended.

“We do want to hear from people and get their feedback,” Walbourn said.