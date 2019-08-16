Lexington police got two Clydesdales that had never been ridden. Look how far they’ve come.

Lexington’s new police horses go for a walk The Lexington Police Department's mounted unit was gifted two Clydesdales six months ago, but they had never been saddled or ridden. Now Winchester and Remington have taken their first walk down the city streets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Lexington Police Department's mounted unit was gifted two Clydesdales six months ago, but they had never been saddled or ridden. Now Winchester and Remington have taken their first walk down the city streets.

Six months ago, the Lexington Police Department received two big gifts: two Clydesdales for the mounted unit.

But the brothers, Winchester and Remington, had never been saddled, let alone ridden.

Since then, the horses have been in training, and on Friday the Lexington police shared just how far they’ve come.

The video and photos posted on social media by the police department show Winchester and Remington being ridden down some quiet city streets, walking calmly in tandem with two other members of the mounted unit, police horses Bishop and Zane.

It was their first ride in the urban environment.

“They still have a long ways to go before they are ready for downtown traffic and parades, but we are so proud of the progress our Clydesdales have made,” the department said in a tweet.

The department said earlier this year that the draft horses were donated by a Mount Sterling woman, and they’re expected to undergo about a year of training before being ready to officially begin their police duties.

Remington, who turns 5 years old this year, has “a little bit more playful” personality, Sgt. Joey Eckhardt said in an interview earlier this year, while his 6-year-old brother Winchester is more serious.

Photo: Ofc. Falconberry and Clydesdale Winchester (left) riding next to Sgt. Eckhardt and Bishop. pic.twitter.com/hr913Kphdq — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) August 16, 2019