Lexington Rhapsody: Local officials, celebrities give Queen their best shot

If you missed the annual Lexington Philharmonic Picnic with the Pops concert on Saturday, you missed a lot of great music by Queen.

And then there was this.

LM Communications talked Lexington public officials, local celebrities and event sponsors into re-creating the classic “Wayne’s World” sketch, singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” in their cars as they drove (carefully) around the city.

Participants included:

▪ Classic Rock 92.1’s Kelli Gates, Charlie Kendall and Max Corona;

▪ U.S. Rep. Andy Barr;

▪ Matthew Laurance of ESPN Sports Radio 1300AM/92.5FM and Lexington Councilwoman Amanda Bledsoe;

▪ Lynn Martin & Leah Martin, LM Communications owners;

▪ Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and Sgt. Donnell Gordon;

▪ 2019 Miss Kentucky Alex Francke and Crinda Francke;

▪ Former UK basketball player Ravi Moss and his wife, Larkin;

▪ Mandy & Jimmy – Hits 106.3 Morning team;

▪ Tamara Bowen, Steve Grossman, Robin Shliakhau, Dawn Moscoe, Kim Hacker and Ashley Campbell from Hilliard Lyons;

▪ Tony Ricci and David Johnson of Tony’s Steaks & Seafood;

▪ Josh Hicks & Greg Funfsinn of Hicks & Funfsinn;

▪ Superintendent Manny Caulk and Frank Coffey of the Fayette County Public Schools;

▪ Firefighters Steve Buxton and Robert Lutz;

▪ Mayor Linda Gorton, Craig Cammack & Laura Hatfield;

▪ Terri & Alan Stein.

LM’s Kerri Stein edited the video, including bonus footage at the end. The video aired during intermission at the concert at Keeneland on Saturday.