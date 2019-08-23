Temperatures cool off for the weekend; rain Friday and Sunday

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s a fairly soggy day in the region as we track a cold front across the bluegrass state. This front is dropping in from the north, bringing MUCH cooler temps into the weekend, WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey.

This is the first of three cold fronts set to impact our weather over the next week.

Will you need an umbrella or jacket for weekend football? Bailey’s weather blog has the details for Central, Eastern Kentucky.