Tractor-trailer hauling coffee catches fire on I-64 in Lexington causing lane closures

Two lanes of a portion of Interstate 64 in Lexington are closed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer hauling coffee caught fire.

The right and center eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed just past the Haley Road exit, according to to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. They are expected to be closed until 8 a.m., the traffic management center said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer hauling Folgers coffee from Texas told officials he had two blowouts and noticed two tires were on fire when he pulled to the side of the road, WKYT reported.

The coffee from the vehicle will have to be unloaded before the tractor-trailer can be removed from the interstate, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.