Man, 79, killed in single-vehicle crash on Old Frankfort Pike

A man was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on Old Frankfort Pike, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

John Haight, 79, died of blunt force trauma at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The vehicle Haight was in crashed into a tree, according to the coroner.

The crash occurred near Barbarika Drive, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The crash happened at 1:45 p.m. and the road was closed for investigation until about 3:30 p.m., the news station reported.