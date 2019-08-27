The cranes are down. But when will two Marriott hotels open in Lexington’s City Center?

City Center illuminates downtown Lexington skyline City Center is one of the first buildings to participate in LexLights!, a new project to light up downtown sponsored by the Downtown Lexington Partnership and the Downtown Lexington Management District. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City Center is one of the first buildings to participate in LexLights!, a new project to light up downtown sponsored by the Downtown Lexington Partnership and the Downtown Lexington Management District.

The last tower crane at the long-delayed City Center development in the heart of Lexington finally came down this weekend, setting the stage for two hotels to open in November.

The 12-story office tower at the corner of Main and South Limestone streets, which opened earlier this year, is nearly 85 percent occupied, said Dudley Webb of The Webb Companies, one of the developers of the City Center project formerly known as CentrePointe.

The two hotels on the site — a 230-room Marriott hotel and a 120-suite Marriott Residence Inn — are now scheduled to open in mid-November, Webb said Tuesday.

Webb gave an update on the status of the project during a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council Budget, Finance and Economic Development committee meeting Tuesday.

The opening of the two hotels has been delayed due to weather and other unexpected hiccups, Webb said during Tuesday’s meeting.

“The Marriott is totally enclosed now and we have been approved to open in mid-November,” he said.

In addition to a 700-space underground parking garage beneath the development, there is an interior motor court yard where drivers can pick up and drop off people, Webb said. That interior courtyard could also be used for block parties and other functions, he said. On the interior will be a large digital screen that can be used to advertise nearby tourist destinations, he said.

Other retailers and restaurants that have already opened include Keeneland Mercantile and Starbucks, which lease space in the office tower. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse opened in April.

“It’s doing about 70 percent more than they budgeted,” Webb said of the restaurant during Tuesday’s council meeting.

On top of the Residence Inn on Main Street will be a rooftop bar and 200-seat restaurant called Infinity.

“It will have a retractable roof,” Webb said Tuesday. There is a skyway connecting the 6th floor of the office tower to Infinity.

Infinity will open at the same time as the Marriott hotels, Webb said after Tuesday’s meeting.

Webb said developers are currently talking to several retail tenants for space on the first floor of the Residence Inn but not all of that space has been leased. The Greer Companies, which is a partner in the City Center project and runs hotels and restaurants, will lease the restaurant space on the first floor for a yet-to-be announced restaurant, Webb said.