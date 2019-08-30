A tax to fund Lexington street lights is going up. Find out how much.

Gorton: ‘Our expenses are rising faster than our revenue’ Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton unveils her proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton unveils her proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

A tax to fund street lights in Lexington will go up in January, but many homeowners are unlikely to notice.

The average increase will be less than 50 cents.

The tax — which is only levied on property tax bills in certain taxing districts — is currently $38.85 for a $185,000 home. By increasing the amount 4 percent, the tax will increase 37 cents to $39.22 for a $185,000 home.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted 10 to 4 to increase the tax during Thursday night’s council meeting. All other city-controlled property taxes will remain the same. The largest portion of Fayette County property taxes go to the Fayette County School Board.

The street light tax increase would generate an additional $65,000 for the cash-strapped street lights fund, which gets about $5 million a year from property taxes. The city also uses $2 million from other funds to pay for new street lights, repairs and replacement to older street lights.

Some council members who voted against the increase have previously said they did not want to increase property taxes at all. Others said the increase would not generate enough additional money to shore up the deficit in the fund.

Those who voted against the increase: Amanda Bledsoe, Chuck Ellinger, Preston Worley, Richard Moloney. Those who voted for the increase: Jake Gibbs, Jennifer Reynolds, Susan Lamb, James Brown, Kathy Plomin, Jennifer Mossotti, Vice Mayor Steve Kay, Bill Farmer Jr., Fred Brown, Angela Evans. Councilman Josh McCurn was absent.