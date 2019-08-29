Crash involving Hyatt Regency shuttle bus sends nine to Lexington hospital

A crash involving a Hyatt Regency shuttle bus and a vehicle sent nine people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Lexington. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Nine people were taken to a Lexington hospital Thursday after a crash on Versailles Road involving a Hyatt Regency shuttle bus.

The crash happened near Alexandria Drive just before 1 p.m. as the shuttle bus was driving outbound from the hotel to the Blue Grass Airport, said Ron Van Haaren, the general manager of Lexington’s Hyatt Regency.

A silver car was turning left from the McDonald’s near the intersection and collided with the shuttle bus, Van Haaren said.

Six of the people who were taken to the hospital had injuries that were not life threatening, Lexington Fire Department Maj. Tony Johnston said. The others in the shuttle bus were taken to a hospital as a precaution, Van Haaren said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In total, all nine people who were on the bus, including the driver, were taken to a hospital, Van Haaren said. The driver of the vehicle was not immediately taken to the hospital.

“Making sure our guests are OK is the most important part,” Van Haaren said. “They are being taken care of, and the rest is just metal damage. That’s all it really is.”

All outbound lanes and one inbound lane of Versailles Road near Alexandria Drive were temporarily shut down after the crash.