Bluegrass Classic Dog Show North American Diving Dog qualifier took place Saturday at Kentucky Horse Park. The event was part of the Bluegrass Classic Dog Show which hosted more than 1,800 dogs representing 160 breeds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North American Diving Dog qualifier took place Saturday at Kentucky Horse Park. The event was part of the Bluegrass Classic Dog Show which hosted more than 1,800 dogs representing 160 breeds.

Dogs of all sizes competed Saturday at a qualifier for the National Diving Dog Championships at the Kentucky Horse Park.

The event is part of the AKC 2019 Bluegrass Classic Dog Show, which continues through Monday at Alltech Arena.

Dog show admission is $8 per day. A judging schedule for all breeds is available at bgclassic.org.