Fayette County
Investigation of deadly crash closes northbound I-75, causes traffic delays in Lexington
Interstate 75 north was closed Thursday morning in Fayette County after a deadly crash near the Winchester exit, Lexington police said.
The ramps on Man o’ War Boulevard and Winchester Road to the interstate were closed. Traffic was heavy inbound on Winchester Road and on New Circle Road because of traffic detours, police warned repeatedly Thursday morning.
Hours after multiple people were reportedly killed in a crash about 10 p.m. Wednesday, police continued to investigate the wreck.
Three cars were involved in the accident, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Vehicles were detoured off the interstate at Winchester Road and could re-enter the interstate at Broadway.
