‘Bad and bougie and cute.’ Little Lexington girl dances on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Zahara “ZaZa” Bean talked with Stephen “tWitch” Boss during a taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in Burbank, Calif. Warner Bros.

A 4-year-old Lexington girl with killer dance moves and a big personality got to strut her stuff on national television Friday.

Zahara “ZaZa” Bean was featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with Ellen’s DJ and resident hip hop dancer Stephen tWitch Boss, who was filling in as host in Ellen’s absence.

Boss introduced ZaZa as “40 pounds of cuteness,” saying he “saw her on Instagram this summer and I had to meet her.”

When he asked her to describe her personality, ZaZa responded, “I’m bad and bougie and cute.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aside from dancing, ZaZa told Boss she likes to rap and sing.

“Who’s your favorite rapper?” he asked, to which ZaZa replied, “Me.”

After chatting with Boss, ZaZa took the stage to dance to Chance the Rapper’s “Hot Shower,” and before she left, the host surprised her with a dollhouse.

Even though DeGeneres herself wasn’t on set for Friday’s show, she did tweet a video of ZaZa’s segment, saying “ZaZa is our favorite kid of Season 17, and it hasn’t even started yet.”

ZaZa has 858,000 followers on Instagram and became something of a viral sensation earlier this year, when a video of her dancing to “Water” by ScHoolboy Q was widely shared.

The little fashionista may soon be rubbing elbows with even more famous folks.

“When are we getting together?” model Naomi Campbell commented on a clip from the Ellen show that was shared on ZaZa’s Instagram.