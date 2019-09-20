Hundreds of volunteers are building a Lexington playground. You can still help.

Volunteers help build a new playground at Shillito Park off of Reynolds Road on Wednesday, Sept. 18. LFUCG

More than 500 volunteers are expected to help build a new playground at Shillito Park in Lexington this weekend.

The volunteer effort to erect a new play structure at the south Lexington park started Wednesday and will continue through Saturday evening.

But there is still time to volunteer.

“We are in need of volunteers on Friday and Saturday night,” said Jenn Goble, the marketing and events manager for the United Way of the Bluegrass, which is helping the city’s parks and recreation department recruit and manage volunteers.

Volunteers help with the construction of a new playground at Shillito Park off of Reynolds Road on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Amy Wallot LFUCG/Amy Wallot

Anyone over the age of 10, who is supervised by a parent or guardian, can volunteer, city officials have said.

Using volunteers to erect the 21,950 square foot playground will likely save the city about $75,000, Michelle Kosieniak, the superintendent of planning and design for the parks department, has previously said.

The Element Design and Leathers & Associates playground will replace the former and very popular wooden structure that was also constructed using volunteers in 1993.

The new playground, which cost around $500,000, will likely be open sometime in the next few weeks, depending on final tweaks, said Kosieniak.

“This investment showcases the very best of Lexington … our community spirit and willingness to pitch in together and work side-by-side for a larger purpose.” said Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilwoman Jennifer Mossotti. Mossotti represents the Shillito Park area.

To sign up and find out what shifts are still available go to uwbg.volunteerhub.com/lp/shillitopark. Those who need help signing up can call 2-1-1.