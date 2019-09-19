After more than three weeks without rain, Fayette County issues burn ban

The Lexington Fire Department has issued a ban on outdoor fires in Fayette County due to dry conditions.

It has not rained in 22 days in Fayette County, the fire department said Thursday morning. Dry conditions, which are expected to continue, make it easier for fires to spread.

Fayette County joins about about 53 other Kentucky counties that have prohibited fires in the dry conditions.

The ban expires on Monday, Oct. 7.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“This includes refuse, cooking and construction debris fires,” the fire department said in a release. “All open burn permits are suspended for the duration of the ban. The ban applies to all residents and businesses in Fayette County, including those in rural and urban areas.”

Lexington is now considered abnormally dry, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System that provides the U.S. Drought Portal. A large portion of Kentucky is considered either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.

Abnormally dry conditions include slowing growth of crops and lingering water deficits. Damage to crops, developing water shortages and voluntary water-use restrictions are characteristics of moderate drought, according to the drought portal.

The last major drought in Kentucky occurred in late 2016 and produced some wildfires. WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey said the state is long overdue for a forest fire.

“We’re going into October, which is historically our driest month,” Bailey said Tuesday. “We had our wettest year ever last year and our first six months were on pace with last year. All this overgrowth in the woods, it turned them into a rain forest. All that extra fuel is out there drying out. If we do get a forest fire situation this fall, there is more fuel to the forest because of the wet weather we had.”

The National Weather service expects some rain Sunday night into Monday, but not much to fully elevate the dry spell.

Lexington is on track for the driest September since at least 2010, when the city barely got a half-inch of rain for the whole month, according to Bailey.